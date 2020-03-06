Four of family die after roof of house collapses due to rain in Punjab’s Amritsar town

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:25 IST

AMRITSAR: A couple and their six-month-old twins died when the roof of their house collapsed following a hailstorm and heavy rain at Moole Chak village near Bhagtanwala grain market on outskirts of Amritsar early on Friday.

Police said Ajay Kumar, 38, a vegetable vendor, his wife Manvi, 37, and their twin son and daughter died in the incident.

Ajay’s elder daughter, Naina, 7, was injured. She has been hospitalised.

A man trying to retrieve whatever is left after the roof collapsed. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

The two-room house was built over 70 square feet and was an old construction, the police said.

The family was sleeping in one room when the incident occurred around 1.30am, neighbours said.