Four of Sector-50 family among 6 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:56 IST

Four members of a Sector 50 family are among six persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The fresh cases have taken the UT’s tally to 446, of which 73 remain active.

Those found infected in Sector 50 include a nine-month-old girl. Two men, aged 31 and 64, and a woman, aged 31, have also tested positive in the family.

However, another family member living in same house and two family contacts residing in Sector 40 have tested negative.

“The 31-year-old woman had recently travelled to Punjab, where she might have contracted the infection. She returned on June 22, and developed symptoms on June 25,” said a health official, wishing not to be named.

Other two cases have surfaced in Sector 41.

A 21-year-old woman, who is household contact of a previous positive case, has tested positive besides a 33-year-old man who is the family contact of another patient. The man belongs to Himachal Pradesh but has been working in Chandigarh since May 13.

Meanwhile, three patients have been discharged from Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital and shifted to the quarantine facility at Sood Dharmshala. The number of recovered patients stands at 367.

Badnore lauds MC teams

UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday unveiled a special report titled ‘Combating Novel Coronavirus, a Case Study of Chandigarh’, which documents the work done by various branches of the municipal corporation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appreciating efforts being made by the civic body, Badnore suggested its staff to work in smaller teams in the community to raise awareness on self-reporting of cases.

Meanwhile, the UT administration on Wednesday removed perimeter control from the remaining house blocks in Pocket 14 of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. The last containment zone in the colony as well as the city – Pocket 15 – was denotified on June 22 and perimeter control was restricted to a few house blocks.

Doc tests +ve in P’kua; 5 cases in Mohali

A 34-year-old doctor working at a private hospital in Panchkula tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the district to 113. The district has 22 active cases.

A resident of Sector 5, Mansa Devi Complex, he is second doctor to test positive at Alchemist Hospital, Sector 21, and is a contact of the previous case besides a patient who too was found infected.

Both doctors work in the non-Covid intensive care unit of the hospital, said a health official.

“We are taking all steps and precautions as directed to us by the civil surgeon and state authorities. We have isolated all primary contacts of the doctor so as to eliminate any chance of further spread,” said Alchemist operations head Dr Parmjit Singh.

Meanwhile, five more people tested positive in the neighbouring Mohali district, taking its total to 276. The number of active cases stands at 73.

The patients include a 39-year-old woman from Zirakpur, two women, aged 19 and 35, from Behda village in Dera Bassi and another 20-year-old woman, all contacts of previous cases.

The fifth case is of a 61-year-old man from Khanpur who had recently returned from Bihar.

Also, a 40-year-old woman from Dera Bassi has recovered, taking the total of those cured to 198.