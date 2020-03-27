e-paper
Free ration for the poor to reach depots by April 5 in Haryana

All the anganwadis in the state have been directed to ensure that the one month’s dry ration reaches the doorsteps of beneficiaries within the next three days

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana government on Friday said free ration for the month of April will be given to those living below poverty line and poor people of other categories. It will reach the concerned depots by April 5.

As per chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora all the anganwadis in the state have been directed to ensure that the one month’s dry ration reaches the doorsteps of beneficiaries within the next three days.

The finance department will release ₹500 crore for all municipalities to effectively deal with the crisis and all deputy commissioners will ensure that the funds are only used for maintaining essential services, Arora said.

She said for smooth distribution of dry ration to the beneficiaries of anganwadis, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) will be authorised to issue area and date bound passes to anganwadi workers.

Meanwhile, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will prepare the list of disabled, destitute and orphaned children so that the officers and officials of the department can ensure they are getting all necessary facilities.

