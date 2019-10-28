Gang busted for duping people on pretext of providing maid services

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:22 IST

The district police have busted a gang of Delhi-based fraudsters who duped people on pretext of providing maid services through online sites. The accused used to claim to be maid service providers and had opened accounts on online advertising and sales platforms.

Through these websites, they claimed to provide maid services and took six-month advance along with huge amounts as commission. The maid would disappear on the second day of work and would steal money from the houses, said police.

The cops have arrested two persons — a maid and an agent — on Saturday. However, they have refused to disclose the identity of the accused as it may affect the investigation.

Model Town police post in-charge, sub-inspector Rony Singh, said that the fraud came to light after a Delhi-based maid service provider duped an SDO of the water and sanitation department in Patiala of ₹35,000 and the maid stole ₹40,000 from the house before fleeing.

The SDO visited the same advertising platform again for maid services and approached another maid provider. The provider sent three photos of maids to the SDO and one of the photos matched the photos that were sent to him by the first job provider, police said.

“On discovering about the foul play, the SDO lodged a complaint. With the help of the SDO, police laid a trap and nabbed a maid and an agent from the SDO’s house. The agent had come with the maid to collect his commission and six-month advance,” the SI said.

A case has been registered under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:22 IST