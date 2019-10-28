e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Gang busted for duping people on pretext of providing maid services

The accused used to claim to be  maid service providers and had opened accounts on online advertising and sales platforms.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The district police have busted a gang of Delhi-based fraudsters who duped people on pretext of providing maid services through online sites. The accused used to claim to be maid service providers and had opened accounts on online advertising and sales platforms.

Through these websites, they claimed to provide maid services and took six-month advance along with huge amounts as commission. The maid would disappear on the second day of work and would steal money from the houses, said police.

The cops have arrested two persons — a maid and an agent — on Saturday. However, they have refused to disclose the identity of the accused as it may affect the investigation.

Model Town police post in-charge, sub-inspector Rony Singh, said that the fraud came to light after a Delhi-based maid service provider duped an SDO of the water and sanitation department in Patiala of ₹35,000 and the maid stole ₹40,000 from the house before fleeing.

The SDO visited the same advertising platform again for maid services and approached another maid provider. The provider sent three photos of maids to the SDO and one of the photos matched the photos that were sent to him by the first job provider, police said.

“On discovering about the foul play, the SDO lodged a complaint. With the help of the SDO, police laid a trap and nabbed a maid and an agent from the SDO’s house. The agent had come with the maid to collect his commission and six-month advance,” the SI said.

A case has been registered under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:22 IST

tags
top news
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Boris Johnson asks EU to rule out further Brexit delay after January 2020
Boris Johnson asks EU to rule out further Brexit delay after January 2020
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News