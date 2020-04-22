e-paper
Gidderbaha SHO accused of stealing liquor, probe ordered

In a complaint, Gurdarshan Singh, a liquor contractor and resident of Faridkot, alleged that Gidderbaha station house officer Krishan Kumar stole the liquor bottles from his godown

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
The in-charge of the Gidderbaha police station in Muktsar district has been accused of stealing 221 cases of liquor from a godown.
The in-charge of the Gidderbaha police station in Muktsar district has been accused of stealing 221 cases of liquor from a godown.(PTI)
         

The in-charge of the Gidderbaha police station in Muktsar district has been accused of stealing 221 cases of liquor from a godown.

In a complaint, Gurdarshan Singh, a liquor contractor and resident of Faridkot, alleged that Gidderbaha station house officer (SHO) Krishan Kumar detained some of his workers on April 8 for allegedly keeping liquor illegally.

During the police action, the SHO also seized keys of the liquor godown from where he allegedly stole the liquor bottles, the complaint read.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said an inquiry was marked into the matter on Wednesday. Sandhu said the complainant has not attached any evidence to buttress his allegations.

