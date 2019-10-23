Girl jumps off school’s 4th floor in Ludhiana

chandigarh

A 13-year-old girl student tried to commit suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a private school in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, a student of Class 9, suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

The reason behind her extreme step has been not ascertained yet, but the police are questioning the teachers and her classmates for clues.

According to the doctors treating her, she has suffered multiple fractures and injuries, and has been kept on life support.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Sameer Verma said, “The girl left her class at 12.30pm and went to an empty classroom on the fourth floor. She opened a window, jumped off it, and fell onto the school playground.”

Police said the school staff informed the principal and rushed her to the hospital. On being informed, the victim’s parents also reached the hospital, but they refused to share any detail with the media.

The ACP added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the school captured the entire incident.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Madhu Bala said, “The parents have not recorded any statement with the police. The victim is not in a condition to give a statement. Right now, her treatment is our priority.”

A school staff member told HT that the girl had gone to Sri Anandpur Sahib on an educational class trip on Tuesday. While the staff said there was some issue between the students over pictures clicked during the trip, police said they were not aware of any such issue.

Staff claimed minor injuries

HT reached the school to find the gates locked. The staff, including security guards, claimed that the victim was playing in the playground and suffered minor injuries. However, police said the CCTV footage showed the girl opening the window and jumping off. The parents who had come to pick their children also alleged that the security guards did not open the gates and behaved rudely with them.

Was scared of even minor injuries, mother told cops

As parents of the victim reached the hospital, the victim’s mother told the police that her daughter could never jump off such height as she was scared of even minor cuts and bruises.

Panic had gripped the school when the victim had taken the extreme step during the seventh period in the afternoon.

The school authorities had rushed the victim to the hospital and informed the police to inquire into the matter. The school principal said a peon informed her, following which she immediately rushed to the hospital in another car.

Principals of other schools with their staff had also reached the hospital and pacified the parents.

School principal said, “The student was rushed to the hospital and as per protocol, the police was informed regarding the incident. We are cooperating with the police and provided the CCTV footage to them as well.”

The school authorities had planned to organise a blood donation camp and a Diwali mela on Thursday, but cancelled both the events in view of the incident.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 22:32 IST