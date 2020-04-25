e-paper
Chandigarh / GMCH staffer found positive in Chandigarh

GMCH staffer found positive in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, both Mohali and Panchkula reported no fresh case on Friday

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After no new case for two days, a healthcare worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on late Friday night, taking the total positive cases in the city to 28.

A resident of Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, works as an operation theatre attendant at Government Medical College and Hospital Sector 32. He is currently asymptomatic ( no symptoms), UT health officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, both Mohali and Panchkula reported no fresh case on Friday.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all 20 reports that came on Friday were negative, while 49 reports were awaited. Mohali’s count remains 63, of which 14 patients have been discharged.

Panchkula’s last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member was found infected. So far, three of the total 18 patients have been discharged. Of the remaining cases, eight are members of a Sector-15 family.

