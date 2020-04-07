e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gone with the tweets: The brief disappearance of UT adviser Manoj Parida from Twitter

Gone with the tweets: The brief disappearance of UT adviser Manoj Parida from Twitter

Active till April 5 night, Parida had been tweeting about decisions by the administration and Centre to control the pandemic, even sharing videos of his making public announcements

chandigarh Updated: Apr 07, 2020 01:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Parida made a comeback tweeting away under a new handle @manuparida1, cheekily adding “Back on public demand.”
Parida made a comeback tweeting away under a new handle @manuparida1, cheekily adding “Back on public demand.”(TWITTER)
         

After a flurry of tweets during the lockdown to prevent the coronavirus spread, UT adviser Manoj Parida’s brief disappearance from social media platform Twitter on Monday led to much speculation in some circles, especially as he had been interacting regularly with residents to coordinate supplies of essential activities here.

Active till Sunday night, Parida had been tweeting about decisions by the administration and Centre to control the pandemic, even sharing videos of his making public announcements. He had also fearlessly engaged with the public venting its anger on the administration after the door-to-door delivery system promised during the lockdown failed to take off initially.

By Monday, the account was not available, leaving many wondering what had happened to the man who recently courted controversy by posting what he thought were Chandigarh helpline numbers that turned out to be from Panchkula, or had wittily responded with “Mera job khatre mein mat dalo, bhai (don’t put my job on the line, brother)” when a fan posted: “We want Manoj sir as governor.”

However, by Monday night Parida was back tweeting away under a new handle @manuparida1, cheekily adding “Back on public demand.”

A technical glitch as of now seems have caused problems with his old account, though the jury is still out on that one.

top news
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
How India performs on 6 steps to flatten coronavirus curve
How India performs on 6 steps to flatten coronavirus curve
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
‘People may die if lockdown is lifted’: KCR asks PM to extend lockdown
‘People may die if lockdown is lifted’: KCR asks PM to extend lockdown
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Half of UP’s Covid-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat, state tally over 300
Half of UP’s Covid-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat, state tally over 300
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news