Home / Chandigarh / Govt Industrial Training Institute in Ludhiana to organise virtual job fair

Govt Industrial Training Institute in Ludhiana to organise virtual job fair

Virtual interviews will be conducted next week through video-conferencing and currently, candidates have been asked to register online

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:00 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The initiative has been taken by members of ITI's management committee.
         

As shortage of workers is a major concern for industries here, the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Gill Road, has decided to organise a virtual job fair for pass out and final-year students. Virtual interviews will be conducted next week through video-conferencing and currently, candidates have been asked to register online.

The initiative has been taken by members of the institute’s management committee. The job fair will be organised in collaboration with district bureau of employment enterprises (DBEE).

As lakhs of migrant workers have returned to their hometowns and the industry is reeling under labour crisis, authorities decided to organise the job fair and provide skilled candidates to the industry.

The directorate of technical education and industrial training, Punjab, instructed principals of all ITIs across the state on June 9 to organise virtual job fairs and tie up with industries to know vacancies so that trained candidates can be provided to overcome manpower shortage.The virtual interviews will allow employers and candidates to meet and interact.

Inderjit Nagpal, member of government’s institute management committee of the Government ITI, Ludhiana, and city based industrial paint dealer, said, “There is a shortage of 30,000 to 40,000 workers here and to meet the demand, either the workers have to be brought back from their home state or new employees must be hired to complete production work. The hosiery and auto industries are reeling under crisis and require manpower to run their factories.”

As many as 2,780 candidates from different ITIs of the district have registered online against 2,215 vacancies in the 128 companies who have shown interest in hiring candidates.

Baljinder Singh, principal of Government ITI Gill Road said, “We have received overwhelming response from the candidates and industry and will be holding interviews next week. More than 1,200 candidates have registered for jobs such as machinist and welder.”

Anurag Verma, principal secretary, technical education and industrial training, Punjab, said, “These virtual job fairs will help the students get employed and help industries get skilled candidates.”

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
