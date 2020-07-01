e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Govt schools in Ludhiana to get improved sports facilities

Govt schools in Ludhiana to get improved sports facilities

Schools have been instructed to provide information on the number of students, equipment required, area of the ground and if basketball and volleyball courts can be set up on campus

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:04 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

State authorities have directed government schools to send them information regarding sports facilities available so that infrastructure/equipment can be upgraded.

The state education department has decided to uplift sports infrastructure by setting up facilities for athletics, basketball volleyball, badminton and football to encourage students to participate in games.

Schools have been instructed to provide information on the number of students, equipment required, area of the ground and if basketball and volleyball courts can be set up on campus.

To avail of the upgraded sports infrastructure, every primary and middle school must have 100 or more students. For high school, the school must have a strength of 400 or more, while for senior secondary, the school should have 500 students or more. The school heads can email the information to aeo.ludhiana@gmail.com.

The sports teachers in government schools said games help students learn various skills like leadership, teamwork, social skills, patience and discipline. They said every school must have a physical education instructor who can guide students and help them practice the game they are interested in.

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “For the holistic development of students, they need to participate in academics and other co-curricular activities. There are many schools in district which have grounds and tracks can be set up to organise games and students can use them for practice.”

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In