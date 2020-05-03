e-paper
Govt will send back stranded labourers at the earliest: Khattar

Labourers of UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and HP will be sent to their homes in buses, while those of Bihar, Jharkhand and MP by special ‘Shramik Trains’

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 21:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Khattar urged the labour unions to spread this message of government’s commitment to the labourers and their families.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday assured the leaders of six different labour unions that his government was committed to ensuring safe return of all agricultural and migrant labourers stranded in Haryana to their homes at the earliest.

It was decided in the meeting that labourers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be sent to their homes in buses, while Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh labourers by special ‘Shramik Trains.

“The return of migrant labourers of the remaining states, being relatively lesser in numbers, will be ensured through special trains from New Delhi,” a spokesperson said.

Khattar urged the labour unions to spread this message of government’s commitment and having patience to the labourers and their families.

It was also decided in the meeting that district-level committees under the chairmanship of DCs with representatives of different labour unions will be set up to review the progress of disbursement of salaries to workers by industrialists. The CM assured that there was no plan on DA cuts.

