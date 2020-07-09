Graft case: Suspended cop Jaswinder Kaur files anticipatory bail plea, says she was framed

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 19:36 IST

Filing an anticipatory bail plea in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court on Thursday, graft accused, suspended inspector Jaswinder Kaur, 40, said that she was framed at the “whims” of some police officials who were opposing her as she was not part of any “lobby”.

Jaswinder had been booked along with an alleged conduit, Bhagwan Singh, under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on June 29 on charges of seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe from a Manimjra resident, Gurdeep Singh. Gurdeep had told the CBI that he had already paid Rs 2 lakh to Jaswinder for not lodging a cheating case against him and was to pay Rs 3 lakh more.

In her application, the suspended cop stated that when she was posted as the station house officer (SHO) of Manimajra, a complaint was received against Gurdeep and his wife that they had allegedly duped one Randhir Singh of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of a government job. She said that on June 21, a compromise was brokered between them by Bhagwan Singh and the money was part of the compromise between the two parties.

In her application she said there was no proof of any demand of bribe. “The CBI has registered an FIR on distorted facts. Even the 14-page long recorded conversation between Gurdeep Singh and Bhagwan Singh, has no mention of the bribe,” the application stated.

She stated that Gurdeep is a man with a “chequered past” and is an accused in a job- for-money scam. “He is facing trial and Randhir Singh is the witness against Gurdeep in the case,” the cop stated in her application, adding that Gurdeep was even interrogated with regard to his role in the JBT scam at Chandigarh.

In her plea, Jaswinder said that she apprehends arrest “because of the mounting pressure and media reports”.

The court has asked the CBI to revert by Friday.