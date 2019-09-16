e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 16, 2019

Grandparents’ day out at Knowledge Bus

The function started with a ‘junior run’ and sports activities such as football, cricket, carrom, golf, yoga, badminton, chess, table tennis,cycling and kite flying were organised.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The grandparents played with the children.
The grandparents played with the children.(HT)
         

The students of The Knowledge Bus Global School celebrated Grandparents Day. The aim of organising the programme was to show care and respect to grandparents.

The function started with a ‘junior run’ and sports activities such as football, cricket, carrom, golf, yoga, badminton, chess, table tennis,cycling and kite flying were organised. The grandparents played with the children. An activity to spread awareness about environment was also held. The grandparents were greeted with gifts by the principal of the school.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:22 IST

tags
trending topics
Yogi AdityanathUddhav ThackerayDream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DayMoto E6sSivaprasada Rao
Top News
latest news
Chandigarh News
don't miss