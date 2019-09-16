Grandparents’ day out at Knowledge Bus

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:23 IST

The students of The Knowledge Bus Global School celebrated Grandparents Day. The aim of organising the programme was to show care and respect to grandparents.

The function started with a ‘junior run’ and sports activities such as football, cricket, carrom, golf, yoga, badminton, chess, table tennis,cycling and kite flying were organised. The grandparents played with the children. An activity to spread awareness about environment was also held. The grandparents were greeted with gifts by the principal of the school.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:22 IST