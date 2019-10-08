e-paper
Guv administers oath to new Punjab Lokpal

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab governor, VP Singh Badnore, on Tuesday, administered the oath of allegiance to justice (retd) Vinod Kumar Sharma as Lokpal, Punjab, in the presence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Badnore also administered the oath of office to Lt Gen (retd) Ajae Kumar Sharma as state information commissioner at a ceremony in Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, the Punjab chief secretary, Karan Avtar Singh, had sought permission of the governor to start the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Vinod Kumar Sharma had served as the permanent judge of Punjab and Haryana high court from 2006 to 2010. After that, from 2010 to 2013, he remained a permanent judge at high court of judicature at Madras. In 2013, he was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen (retd) Ajae Kumar Sharma enjoyed an illustrious military career spanning 38 years. He commanded an infantry brigade in the North East and had the distinction of commanding a multi-national brigade in DR Congo as the part of United Nations. He also pioneered the implementation of Right to Information Act in the army when the Act was enacted in 2005.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:46 IST

