Hafed exploring rice, mustard export opportunities to Africa

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:25 IST

The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) is exploring opportunities to export rice and mustard oil to Malawi and other African countries. Hafed managing director, DK Behera said this after a meeting with Malawi’s High Commissioner to India, George Mkondiwa on Saturday.

An official spokesperson said the High Commissioner assured that mutual cooperation between Malawi and Hafed for the export of rice and mustard oil would be materialised in near future. During the meeting, a wide range of issues including procurement of food grains, processing, marketing of various consumer products were discussed.

Behera said that the High Commissioner also asked Hafed to explore a possibility of rice and mustard oil export to other African countries as the production cost of Hafed consumer products seems to be on the lower side.