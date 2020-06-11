e-paper
Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
Harbir Anand appointed district education officer of Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Harbir Singh replaced Alka Mehta as Chandigarh’s district education officer (DEO) on Thursday while Mehta was promoted to the post of deputy director-3.

Besides, 16 principals were also promoted on Thursday.

Monica Maini, who was posted as deputy director-3 was given the charge of deputy director-4. Ravinder Kaur will join as deputy DEO-1, whereas Neena Kalia will be deputy DEO-2.

Thursday’s developments came in the background of litigation between former DEO Anujit Kaur and Alka Mehta. Anujit Kaur had, in 2019, challenged the appointment of Mehta as DEO in the Chandigarh Administrative Tribunal (CAT) after which Mehta approached the Punjab and Haryana high court which, on January 6, 2020, stayed the order of the CAT. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on August 17. SD Sharma, advocate for Alka Mehta, said the orders amounted to contempt of court.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, education, UT Chandigarh, said, “The four senior most officers have been posted as deputy directors and the next after them is posted as DEO. The same principle was followed when Alka Mehta was posted as DEO. So, there is no issue in following the same principle of posting Alka Mehta as deputy director when one position of deputy director is vacant.”

