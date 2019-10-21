Harsimrat reviews progress at Sultanpur Lodhi

chandigarh

Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal reviewed the ongoing work of the stage being set up by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the site for the drone show at Guru Nanak college stadium in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday. The review of the prgress comes a day before the meeting of the high priests at Akal Takht who will take a final call on joint celebrations of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Harsimrat, accompanied by former Bholath MLA, Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of the SGPC event in Sultanpur Lodhi, also checked and reviewed the decoration work, work related to the light and sound drone show and asked contractors to expedite the stage work. She also condemned the fee of $20 imposed by Pakistan on pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

