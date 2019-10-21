e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Harsimrat reviews progress at Sultanpur Lodhi

Harsimrat, accompanied by former Bholath MLA, Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of the SGPC event in Sultanpur Lodhi, also checked and reviewed the decoration work, work related to the light and sound drone show and asked contractors to expedite the stage work

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal reviewed the ongoing work of the stage being set up by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the site for the drone show at Guru Nanak college stadium in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday. The review of the prgress comes a day before the meeting of the high priests at Akal Takht who will take a final call on joint celebrations of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Harsimrat, accompanied by former Bholath MLA, Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of the SGPC event in Sultanpur Lodhi, also checked and reviewed the decoration work, work related to the light and sound drone show and asked contractors to expedite the stage work. She also condemned the fee of $20 imposed by Pakistan on pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 01:20 IST

top news
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News