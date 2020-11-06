e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana assembly:EWS candidates to get 5-year age relaxation in police jobs

Haryana assembly:EWS candidates to get 5-year age relaxation in police jobs

In a written response, home minister Anil Vij informed the House that there was no such proposal but verbally observed that the suggestion was worth looking into.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Haryana
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal during a session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal during a session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Thursday.(PTI)
         

Candidaters from economically weaker sections (EWS) aspiring for government jobs will be given a five-year age relaxation in police recruitment, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

During question hour, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislator Ram Kumar Gautam asked whether there was any proposal under consideration for providing age-relaxation of five years to EWS category candidates in police recruitments.

In a written response, home minister Anil Vij informed the House that there was no such proposal. However, Vij verbally observed that the suggestion was worth looking into. At this, Khattar stood and seconded Vij’s opinion saying the state government will give relaxation of five years to the candidates.

Khattar said the state government was providing 10% reservation to EWS category candidates in government jobs, same as the Centre.

Work on Badhra sub-division building will start soon: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant assured his mother and legislator Naina Singh Chautala that formalities regarding construction of a sub-division building in Badhra of Charkhi-Dadri district will be completed shortly.

“The land for construction of the sub-division building in Badhra is being identified. Construction work will be taken up thereafter,” the deputy CM stated in a written reply. He said the department needed 10-acre land for the construction.

‘No fee being charged from Khelo India athletes’

Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said the state government was not charging fee from players participating in the Khelo India (2021) games slated to be held in Panchkula.

Observing that players can participate in these games only on the basis of merit, he said if any person or company demands any fee from players in the name of Khelo India then a complaint should be registered with the sports department. “Strict action will be taken against such people,” he said, pointing out that some complaints had already come to his notice through social media.

