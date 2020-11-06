e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana assembly session: Nikita murder case to be fast tracked, says Anil Vij

Haryana assembly session: Nikita murder case to be fast tracked, says Anil Vij

Vij said the state government was also deliberating on enacting a law to check forcible religious conversions.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana home minister Anil Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij(HT File)
         

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday assured the state assembly that the murder of a college student Nikita Tomar by her stalker Tausif in Faridabad will be heard in a fast track court.

Replying to a calling attention motion on the issue moved by Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT, Neeraj Sharma and INLD MLA Abhay Chautala, the home minister said the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the killing will also look into the possibility of love-jihaad angle.

Vij said the state government was also deliberating on enacting a law to check forcible religious conversions. He said the state government is also compiling information about instances where forced religious conversions took place to give effect to an interfaith wedding.

Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT, Neeraj Sharma said the SIT probing the murder case should be headed by an officer of the rank of inspector general (IG) or additional DGP since there is a suspicion of involvement of a senior police official too. “The trial should be conducted by a fast-track court,” he said.

Vij said an FIR pertaining to kidnapping registered on Nikita’s complaint in 2018 was withdrawn by the police. “If that criminal case was not spiked, Nikita probably would have been alive. The accused in the murder case is related to a powerful political family. I have asked the police to investigate the matter from 2018 when that FIR was registered,” he said.

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala said the government needs to ensure that adequate security is provided at women colleges and examination centres.

top news
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
SRH vs RCB Live: Onus on AB de Villiers after the top-order collapse
SRH vs RCB Live: Onus on AB de Villiers after the top-order collapse
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In