Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala gets ‘Z’ category security on IB recommendation

chandigarh Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:36 IST
Pawan Sharma
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has recommended ‘Z’ category security cover to Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala after “careful assessment of the security scenario and intelligence inputs.”

According to a two-page note (HT has the copy) signed on February 4 after the state-level review committee meeting held on January 29, the case of Dushyant Chautala, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader, regarding the threat perception was considered.

The review committee meeting was held at state Intelligence Bureau headquarters at Chandigarh under the chairmanship of IB additional director Manmohan Singh.

“In view of international angle, intelligence inputs and the public exposure of the protectee, the committee decided that Dushyant Chautala, deputy CM, Haryana, may be provided ‘Z’ category protection in the state of Haryana with immediate effect for an initial period of six months, to be reviewed later,“ the five-member panel of senior officers said.

Saurabh Singh, IG, security, Haryana; Hamid Akhtar, SP, security, CID, Haryana; JP Jassu, assistant director, IB, and Maha Singh, under-secretary (home), Haryana, were among other officers who reviewed the prevailing threat perception to leader of the JJP, the coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana.

The panel has referred to an FIR lodged in October 2019 at police station Uchana of Jind district against unknown person, as the basis to assess the threat perception to Dushyant Chautala.

“During the investigation, the accused was identified as Pawan of Rewari district, who is a mechanic in Abu Dhabi. The said accused had joined the investigation, but not arrested till date. The case is under investigation,” the committee said.

