e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana farmers can pay coop loan instalments by June 30

Haryana farmers can pay coop loan instalments by June 30

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

The state government has given an opportunity to farmers who have not been able to pay their co-operative loan instalments till March 31 to pay the dues till June 30.

Meanwhile, Haryana’s additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday released six working group reports of Haryana Kisan and Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission.

Kaushal said the reports included working group report on promotion of organic farming in Haryana, working group report on promotion of mushroom cultivation in Haryana, working group report on maize cultivation in Haryana, Proceedings of the Workshop on Growing of Poplar Yield: Bottlenecks and Policy Issues.

Besides this, working group report on promotion of organic farming in Haryana and working group report on maize cultivation in Haryana, were released in Hindi languages. He said these publications were highly useful for the benefit of the farmers and also important for implementation of the recommendations from these publications by the agriculture and allied departments for progress of agriculture in Haryana.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In