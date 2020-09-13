e-paper
Haryana farmers protest against three agriculture ordinances

Haryana farmers protest against three agriculture ordinances

Earlier on September 10, farmers blocked National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 13, 2020 05:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chandigarh
Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked National Highway-44 near Kurukshetra after a proposed protest rally of farmers and commission agents was foiled by heavy police presence at Pipli Grain Market in Kurukshetra District, Haryana.
Farmers took out a protest rally over the introduction of three ordinances in the agriculture sector, in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Saturday.

“These ordinances will create a system under which mandis will collapse and MSP scheme will be repealed,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union state chief Gurnam Singh.

“We were lathi-charged earlier and it is condemnable. The government should not have stopped the rally. Even political leaders are conducting rallies amid COVID-19 crisis. Police had resorted to lathi-charge leaving several people injured. Cases have been registered against farmers at various places,” he added.

Earlier on September 10, farmers blocked National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Speaking to media, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Astha Modi said, Legal action will be taken against those who have violated law and order and Disaster Management Act.

“Police are alert and we have tried hard that without using force the farmers agree and move away,” she said.

