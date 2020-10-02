e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana gets a water testing lab on wheels

Haryana gets a water testing lab on wheels

It is equipped with features such as GPS, and can measure different water quality parameters such as pH, alkalinity, dissolved solids, hardness, residual chlorine, zink, nitrite, fluoride, turbidity and micro-biological test of water samples.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launching a mobile water testing laboratory in Panchkula on Friday. Also seen in the picture is Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launching a mobile water testing laboratory in Panchkula on Friday. Also seen in the picture is Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta.(HT PHOTO)
         

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a Rs 99-lakh mobile water testing laboratory that is fully equipped with the latest multi-parameter systems to determine the quality of potable water.

The van will be stationed at the state water testing laboratory in Karnal but its area of operation will stretch throughout the state. It is equipped with features such as GPS, and can measure different water quality parameters such as pH, alkalinity, dissolved solids, hardness, residual chlorine, zink, nitrite, fluoride, turbidity and micro-biological test of water samples. The objective of this facility is to provide easy access for water testing in remote locations of the state and also help identify the water-quality problems on the spot.

‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ launched

The CM also launched the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, a two-week cleanliness drive, from Panchkula. The focus of the drive this time would be on cleaning sewerage systems and ponds.

After paying tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, Khattar urged people, especially the youth, to take a pledge to keep their surroundings clean. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion.

top news
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In