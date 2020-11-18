Haryana government to form panel to study and draft anti-conversion law

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:34 IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government intends to constitute a committee of officials to study and draft an anti-conversion law. The home minister likes to term the proposed legislation as a law against “love jihad”.

“We will first have a discussion with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard,” Vij said.

The home minister said that a representative of the advocate general’s office would also be a part of the committee. This panel will study similar laws enacted by other states.

Vij had on November 6 told the state assembly that the Haryana government was deliberating on enacting a law to check forced religious conversions. He was speaking on a calling attention motion on the murder of a young Faridabad woman, Nikita Tomar, by her stalker, Tausif.

He had said the state government was also compiling information about instances where forced religious conversions took place to give effect to an inter-faith wedding.

Earlier in June, Khattar had said that the state government has decided that a Right to Freedom of Religion Bill will be passed to stop forced conversions.

During an interview with HT in July, the chief minister had said that there were complaints regarding forced conversions and marriages from many districts.

“People are free to adopt any religion in an informed manner but using coercion, allurement to force religious conversions is a matter of concern. Such incidents vitiate the atmosphere of society. We are studying similar laws enacted by other states and will accordingly take a call,” Khattar had said.