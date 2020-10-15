Haryana govt appoints 14 new chairpersons of various boards, corporations

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:09 IST

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government on Thursday rehabilitated 14 political leaders, including three MLAs of the JJP, one independent MLA and a former state BJP president as chairpersons of various boards and corporations.

The Haryana government went ahead with these appointments even as the financial position of the state is very pale due to the economic slowdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official spokesperson said former state BJP president Subhash Barala was appointed as chairman of Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises while Hodal segment BJP MLA Jagdish Nayar is chairman, Land Reclamation and Development Corporation. The independent MLA from Badshahpur, Rakesh Daulatabad will be the chairman of agro industries corporation.

The JJP MLAs Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala) is chairman, housing board; Ramkaran (Shahbad) chairman, Sugarfed; and Ram Niwas (Narwana) chairman, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Former Olympian Babita Phogat of Charkhi Dadri has been appointed as chairperson of women development corporation; Kailash Bhagat of district Kaithal as chairman, HAFED; Nirmal Bairagi of district Karnal as chairperson Backward Classes Welfare Corporation; Ram Niwas Garg of district Yamunanagar as chairman, Vyapari Kalyan Board; Arvind Yadav of district Rewari as chairman, Harco Bank; Mukesh Gaur of Bhiwani as chairman, youth commission and Pawan Kharkhoda of Sonepat as chairman, scheduled castes finance and development corporation and Randhir Singh son of Ishwar Singh from Guhla is chairman, dairy development co-operative federation Ltd.

Dhuman Singh Kiramach of Kurukshetra was appointed as vice-chairman of Saraswati Heritage Board, the spokesperson said.