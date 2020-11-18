Haryana govt gives portable weighing machines to Karnal, Gurugram DTOs

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:58 IST

Portable weighing machines were provided to the district transport officers (DTOs) of Karnal and Gurugram by the Haryana government on Tuesday. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who presided over a meeting of DTOs of all 22 districts, said these machines would help keeping tabs on the overloaded vehicles. Khattar said initially, 45 weighing machines have been purchased by the transport department. “If this experiment proves successful, more such machines would be bought,” he added.

The chief minister directed DTOs to implement a “faceless and cashless” system.

He said that the state government has not only transferred 250 employees of the transport department, but also circulated a list of undesirable contact men following which their access has been completely blocked.

He said that DTOs should make best use of technology and other digital equipment like CCTV cameras in their offices to keep a close vigil on the movement of the people entering their offices. Apart from this, separate registers should be maintained to keep the details of visitors entering their offices. He also asked the officers to maintain secrecy while conducting raids.

On complaints regarding the entry of overloaded vehicles carrying goods and mining material from other states, Khattar said that regular checking be conducted at the interstate borders to check overloaded vehicles coming from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.