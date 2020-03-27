Haryana govt to foot medical bills of Covid-19 patients, procure 20K more N-95 masks

chandigarh

The Haryana government has announced that it will foot the medical bills of all Covid-19 positive patients undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals. It has also placed orders to procure an additional 20,000 N-95 masks.

Stepping up its efforts to combat Covid-19, the Haryana government has asked all government, government-aided and private medical colleges in the state to reserve at least 25% of the beds and create exclusive Covid-19 hospitals.

A government spokesperson said these decisions were taken on Thursday at a crisis coordination committee meeting headed by chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

Arora was informed that an adequate stock of N-95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits were available in the state.

While the delivery of 15,000 such masks has been received, order for an additional 20,000 N-95 masks has been placed. The health department has also placed an order for 22 lakh three-ply face masks.

The order of 800 bodysuits has been received in addition to the around 200-300 bodysuits arranged by chief medical officers (CMOs) at their own level. A total of 722 ventilators have been kept in reserve to look after Covid-19 patients and an order has been placed for around 300 new ventilators.

‘Kuttu Aata’

The committee directed that old stock of ‘Kuttu Aata’ should not be sold at any shop during the navratras. The district administration was directed to ensure that the poor, labourers, or those living in slums were not deprived of food. Food packets will be distributed among these sections.

All the range inspector generals (IGs) were directed to ensure that commercial vehicles carrying essential commodities were not unnecessarily challaned or impounded.