Haryana logs biggest single-day spike with 691 cases

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:20 IST

Haryana on Wednesday registered the biggest-ever single-day surge in Covid-19 cases with 691 fresh infections, the health bulletin said.

Three patients – two in Faridabad and one in Ambala – lost their lives to the virus, pushing the death toll to 282. The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the state stood at 18,690 on Wednesday.

According to the health bulletin, Faridabad logged the maximum (156) fresh cases, followed by Gurugram (133) and Rewari (81). Among other districts where infections were detected included Sonepat (66), Rohtak (57), Hisar (38), Jhajjar (27), Panipat (21), Sirsa (20), Bhiwani (18), Mahendergarh (15), Ambala (14), Karnal (13), Palwal and Nuh (7 each), Panchkula (5), Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal (3 each), and Charkhi Dadri and Jind (2 each).

While there were 4,302 active cases in the state, 461 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the tally of those cured to 14,106.

Among the worst-hit districts, Gurugram has 986 active cases and 6,316 cumulative Covid-19 cases, closely followed by Faridabad with 980 active and 4,926 total cases. Similarly, Sonepat has 509 active and 1,643 total cases, Rohtak and Rewari districts each have 284 active cases. At 89, Charkhi Dadri has the lowest active cases.

As per the health bulletin, the doubling rate on Wednesday was 19 days, while the recovery rate was 75.47%.