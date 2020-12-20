e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana minister Vij feeling better: Hospital

Haryana minister Vij feeling better: Hospital

Vij (67) tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5. Initially, he was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala and later, shifted to the PGIMS-Rohtak, before being hospitalised at Medanta.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar meeting health minister Anil Vij in the hospital on Saturday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar meeting health minister Anil Vij in the hospital on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, is feeling “better” and he “rested well” on Saturday, the hospital said. In a media bulletin, Dr A K Dubey, medical superintendent, Medanta hospital, informed that Vij has been talking to the members of the medical team.

“Though he is still in the ICU on High Flow Nasal Cannula on oxygen support, doctors are satisfied with his response to the treatment.

“His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be monitored round the clock, Dubey said.

Vij (67) tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5. Initially, he was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala and later, shifted to the PGIMS-Rohtak, before being hospitalised at Medanta. On Saturday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited him in the hospital to enquire about his well-being.

top news
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In