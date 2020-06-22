e-paper
Haryana plans its own anti-corruption watchdog

Haryana plans its own anti-corruption watchdog

KHATTAR’S BRAINCHILD: To be set up on the lines of the central vigilance commission, will bolster state govt’s anti-corruption image

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:18 IST
Pawan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Haryana government is actively mulling a proposal to set up a powerful and autonomous anti-corruption watchdog on the lines of central vigilance commission (CVC).

“A brainchild of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state vigilance commission (SVC) will greatly help in ensuring clean and transparent administration. The idea is to send a loud and clear message to the corrupt elements,” said two top government functionaries, who are privy to the development.

As vigilance bureaus/organisations are directly under the control of state governments, often there are allegations of these departments being used to settle political scores and checkmate opponents. An overarching autonomous vigilance institution free from the control of the state government and political influence will create an effective deterrence against corruption, said one of the functionaries.

The SVC will also bolster the image of the CM whose slew of measures, including online transfer policy, have already brought a lot of transparency in the government functioning.

Notably, clean governance has been Khattar’s poll plank in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“The CM wants to have SVC in place at the earliest, but not before building a consensus and seeking support of the Opposition,” a state BJP leader said, adding that discreet discussions are on with some key political leaders. Some trusted bureaucrats in the chief minister’s office are also in the loop.

“The SVC will have eminent members from diverse fields, including judiciary, to ensure vital checks and balances,” said the second official.

LEGAL FOOTING

Legal experts say a proper legislation needs to be enacted to set up the SVC. “It should not be based on the executive order and must be identical to the CVC,” they added.

“How the SVC panel is selected will indicate the intentions of the government. While appointing the SVC panel, the government must adopt the same methodology, standards and procedures as followed by the Centre,” say legal experts, adding that there was no scope of diluting the appointment process.

PULLS & PRESSURES

A similar plan mooted by the neighbouring Punjab government some years ago came a cropper due to the pressure mounted by the IPS lobby that was opposed to the SVC. The government functionaries cited above admitted the possible backlash from the “IPS brigade” in the state too.

Box: State vigilance commission

Khattar wants to put in place an overarching autonomous vigilance institution free from political influence to ensuring clean and transparent administration

The SVC will have eminent members from diverse fields, including judiciary, to ensure proper checks and balances

Immediate challenge before the CM will be to bring on board home minister Anil Vij and neutralise the opposition from police.

Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
