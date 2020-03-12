Haryana Police add 226 Boleros to their fleet

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:32 IST

In a major boost to surveillance system, the Haryana Police have added 226 new Bolero vehicles to their fleet for law and order duties across the state.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said in a statement that all these vehicles would be provided to field units for maintaining law and order and to be used for police control room (PCR) duties.

He said that as a part of modernisation, the new vehicles would play an effective role in further strengthening law and order, besides controlling crime across the state.

With the induction of new vehicles, there would be minimum chances of breakdown of vehicles on duty and this would also have a positive impact on the overall performance of the police force, he added.

Of these vehicles, 15 each have been allotted to superintendents of police (SP), Nuh, and SP, Ambala, 12 to SP, Hisar, 10 each to commissioner of police (CP) Gurugram, CP, Faridabad, SP, Fatehabad, Karnal and Kaithal, nine each to police headquarters, SP, Rewari, Palwal and Narnaul, eight each to SP, Hansi, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Yamunanagar and DCP Panchkula, six each to SP, Jind, Kurukshetra and SP, Railways, five each to SP, Panipat and SP, telecom, four each to SP, Sirsa, 3rd Battalion, HAP, FSL, Madhuban, three each to SP, Bhiwani, Dadri and 4th Battalion, HAP, two each to SP, Rohtak, 2nd Battalion, HAP, 5th Battalion, HAP, and SP, commando, Newal, and one vehicle allotted to state crime record bureau, Madhuban.