Haryana Police busts interstate gang involved in ATM card cloning, 4 held

Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused were identified as Sonu of Bhiwani, Ajay of Delhi, Jony of district Hisar and Amrit of Hansi.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 12, 2020 06:13 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The gang was busted after police managed to get hold of one of the gang members Sonu, when his wallet fell outside an ATM in Safidon on August 1 while he was attempting a similar crime with card cloning.
         

With the arrest of four accused in Jind, Haryana Police on Tuesday busted an interstate card cloning gang that was instrumental in stealing ATM card data and cheating people.Police have seized an ATM cloning machine and swap machine from them.

Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused were identified as Sonu of Bhiwani, Ajay of Delhi, Jony of district Hisar and Amrit of Hansi. The gang cheated people in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. They first steal data and then data was used to clone cards and later used at different ATM machines.

The gang was busted after police managed to get hold of one of the gang members Sonu, when his wallet fell outside an ATM in Safidon on August 1 while he was attempting a similar crime with card cloning. Police started an investigation on the basis of documents recovered from the wallet. While Sonu and Ajay were nabbed from Delhi, two others were arrested from Hansi.

During preliminary interrogation revealed that the gang had carried out 55 ATM frauds including 17 in Haryana, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Maharashtra, 6 in Uttrakhand, 3 each in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, 11 in Rajasthan, 5 in Delhi and 1 in West Bengal. Police are also trying to arrest other gang members.

