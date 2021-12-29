e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Police traced over 1,700 missing kids this year

Haryana Police traced over 1,700 missing kids this year

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Haryana Police has traced 1,716 missing children and handed them over to their families in the past one year. Among the traced missing children are 771 boys and 945 girls. Some of these children had been missing for a long time.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that the state police also tracked and rescued 1,189 child beggars and 1,941 child labourers this year. These children were found either working at shops or doing odd jobs for their livelihood.

The DGP said that 1,433 missing children were traced and reunited by field units and the remaining 283 were traced by specialised anti-human trafficking units of the crime branch.

“Under the programme, police visited public places including bus stands, railway stations and religious places, besides institutions such as shelter homes to search for children who may have been separated from their parents,” Yadava said.

“Police visited shelter homes and made an effort to track down parents of missing children who are unable to reveal much about their families. Our personnel screened all the children to extract required information to reunite them with their parents,” Yadava added.

top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In