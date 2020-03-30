Haryana seals its borders

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:45 IST

In order to restrict the movement of migrant labourers in large numbers across the state, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners to completely seal the inter-state and inter-district borders. Khattar said the migrants should be stopped at their respective places and no one should be allowed to move.

The CM directed the DCs and SPs to set up shelters or relief camps for them and ensure proper arrangement of food and stay. He said strict action should be taken if anyone defies the orders. A nodal officer for every camp in each district should be appointed who will ensure stay, food and medical facilities of these migrants, Khattar said.

The chief minister said such camps should be set up along with the national highways for the migrants moving on foot. He said district-level call centres should also be set up.

Health and sanitation facilities at every such shelter would be managed by the state government, Khattar said, adding hot meals will be served, wherever possible, in association with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He asked the officials to make special arrangements for the people staying alone, especially the elderly, and the destitute.

129 RELIEF CAMPS SET UP IN HARYANA: KESHNI

Chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Sunday said the state government has set up around 129 shelters or relief camps across Haryana wherein about 30,000 labourers are staying and getting food. While presiding over a crisis coordination committee meeting with senior officers through video-conferencing here on Sunday, the chief secretary asked them to explore the possibility of turning stadiums in their respective districts into temporary shelters for labourers.