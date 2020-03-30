e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana seals its borders

Haryana seals its borders

Khattar directs officials to set up relief camps, appoint nodal officers

chandigarh Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana Roadways buses arranged for ferrying migrant labourers leave for Delhi from Rohtak on Sunday. 
Haryana Roadways buses arranged for ferrying migrant labourers leave for Delhi from Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

In order to restrict the movement of migrant labourers in large numbers across the state, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners to completely seal the inter-state and inter-district borders. Khattar said the migrants should be stopped at their respective places and no one should be allowed to move.

The CM directed the DCs and SPs to set up shelters or relief camps for them and ensure proper arrangement of food and stay. He said strict action should be taken if anyone defies the orders. A nodal officer for every camp in each district should be appointed who will ensure stay, food and medical facilities of these migrants, Khattar said.

The chief minister said such camps should be set up along with the national highways for the migrants moving on foot. He said district-level call centres should also be set up.

Health and sanitation facilities at every such shelter would be managed by the state government, Khattar said, adding hot meals will be served, wherever possible, in association with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He asked the officials to make special arrangements for the people staying alone, especially the elderly, and the destitute.

129 RELIEF CAMPS SET UP IN HARYANA: KESHNI

Chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Sunday said the state government has set up around 129 shelters or relief camps across Haryana wherein about 30,000 labourers are staying and getting food. While presiding over a crisis coordination committee meeting with senior officers through video-conferencing here on Sunday, the chief secretary asked them to explore the possibility of turning stadiums in their respective districts into temporary shelters for labourers.

tags
top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news