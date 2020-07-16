e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana to build dam on Som river at HP border

Haryana to build dam on Som river at HP border

Haryana tourism minister Kanwar Pal said the irrigation department has forwarded the design of the dam to the central water commission for further action.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana tourism minister presiding over a review meeting of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Haryana tourism minister presiding over a review meeting of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board in Chandigarh on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Haryana tourism minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday said the state government has decided to build a dam over Som river on Haryana and Himachal Pradesh border for the restoration of Sarasvati river.

Presiding over a review meeting of various projects of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board here, the minister said the Himachal Pradesh government has given a no objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of the dam.

The irrigation department, he said, has forwarded the design of the dam to the central water commission for further action.

The tourism minister said in place of Adi Badri, a barrage (dam) has also been proposed downstream of Som river which will allow water to flow through the underground pipeline to the Sarasvati reservoir at Rampur Hirya, Rampur Kambian, and Chillaur.

Kanwar Pal said the state government was making earnest efforts for rejuvenation of the Sarasvati river. He said work was being done to clean the polluted water entering the river from villages situated on the banks of Sarasvati.

“Around 25 liquid waste management systems are being set up in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts for this purpose,” he said in a statement.

The tourism minister also instructed the officers to expedite the ongoing works on various projects of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board.

