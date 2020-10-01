e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Hathras gangrape: Protests held across Haryana

Hathras gangrape: Protests held across Haryana

The protests were organised by various social outfits and Dalit organisations on Thursday at several places including Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Rohtak.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:23 IST
HTC & PTI
HTC & PTI
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh/Karnal
         

Protest marches were taken out at many places in Haryana against the gangrape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, with some demonstrators demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

The protests were organised by various social outfits and Dalit organisations on Thursday at several places including Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Rohtak. At Bahadurgarh, the protesters burnt an effigy of the Uttar Pradesh government and raised slogans against the BJP led regime for its alleged failure to manage law and order.

“Our demand is that the culprits should be hanged,” said a protester in Yamunanagar’s Radaur.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja hit out at the UP government over the incident, asking “why did they delay registering a case?” “Is it a crime being a daughter of a poor Dalit, does she not have a right to seek justice?,” she said in a tweet. Selja also asked, “why did the victim’s family not get the right to conduct her last rites?”

Dalit protesters pelt stones at police in Kaithal

In Kaithal, the agitated members of the Valmiki community blocked the road near Chhotu Ram Chowk and pelted stones at the police, also affecting the traffic for several hours.

Superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the protesters turned violent when a police team tried to stop them from blocking the road and damaging private property. He said some police officials sustained minor injuries but they were controlled by the police later and the blockade was lifted after half an hour.

The SP said a FIR will be registered as per the findings of the investigation into the incident and they were looking into the CCTV footage to identify the protesters who pelted stones.

top news
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In