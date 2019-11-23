e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Hawara acquitted in 95’ RDX recovery case

Apart from RDX, police had recovered an AK 56 rifle, one wireless walkie-talkie from near Budhhah Nullah in Kundanpuri area allegedly on the disclosure of Hawara after his arrest in a bomb blast case on December 23, 1995

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The court of additional sessions judge Arunvir Vashishta on Friday acquitted Babbar Khalsa militant Jagtar Singh Hawara in a 25-year-old case of recovery of 5kg RDX from Kundanpuri area near Buddha Nullah on his ‘disclosure’.

The court held that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges in the case.

Apart from RDX, police had recovered an AK 56 rifle, one wireless walkie-talkie from near Budhhah Nullah in Kundanpuri area allegedly on the disclosure of Hawara after his arrest in a bomb blast case on December 23, 1995.

The case against Hawara is currently pending in the court of additional sessions judge Atul Kasana.

Hawara is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi, in connection with Delhi bomb blast case. His statements were recorded by Ludhiana court through video conferencing.

Hawara was also awarded capital punishment by a Chandigarh court in 2007 after he was convicted for assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. The death sentence was later commuted to life in 2010.

