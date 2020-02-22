HC allows termination of 24-week pregnancy of Karnal minor girl

chandigarh

Feb 22, 2020

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed termination of 24-week pregnancy of a 16-year-old girl of Karnal.

The mother of the girl had approached the court on February 12 seeking directions in this regard. Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks.

The law allows termination of pregnancy by a registered medical practitioner, where the duration of the pregnancy does not exceed 12 weeks. If the duration is up to 20 weeks, the pregnancy can be terminated on doctors’ opinion that continuance of the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or can cause grave injury to her physical or mental health. It can also be terminated, if there is a substantial risk to newborn.

Initially, the girl was examined by a team of doctors at Panchkula civil hospital on February 18, as officials from Karnal district told the court that local community hospital was not well-equipped with the infrastructure, which can evaluate feasibility of termination of pregnancy and carry out the same.

The medical board of Panchkula civil hospital opined that due to her young age and longer period of gestation, the opinion of tertiary care hospital should be obtained. Upon the high court’s direction, the girl was examined by the permanent medical board for the purpose at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on February 20, which recommended termination of pregnancy observing that the minor girl was fit but in psychological distress.

The high court bench of justice Hari Pal Verma allowing the termination of pregnancy observed that there is a clear opinion given by PGIMER board. Hence, there is no reason for the court to deny the recommendations. It also took note of instances, where the apex court had allowed termination of pregnancy where gestation period was beyond 20 weeks.

As per the mother, the girl had gone to her grandfather’s house where she was married off forcibly in 2019. The mother brought her back, after she was informed about the development on phone by the girl. The mother had accused grandparents of selling her off. It was in February only that the mother noticed that the girl was pregnant and approached authorities in Karnal for termination of pregnancy.

A probe was initiated by the local police under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 on February 2.