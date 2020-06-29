e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC notice on plea challenging imposition of Covid cess in Haryana

HC notice on plea challenging imposition of Covid cess in Haryana

Haryana was among the states which imposed liquor cess by amending the excise policy in May

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday put Haryana government on notice on a plea from a liquor contractor challenging the Covid-19 cess on liquor.

The petition was filed by a Jind retailer, M/s Haryana Wines. Haryana was among the states which imposed liquor cess by amending the excise policy in May.

The high court bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary and Justice Meenakshi Mehta has sought response from the government by July 10, further asking as to why the government decision should not be stayed.

The petitioner has argued that the imposition of Covid cess is not only without jurisdiction, but also could not have been imposed on already allotted vends in March 2020.

The state has brought the amendment in the excise policy after the petitioner has placed his bid and the state has accepted his bid, thus the state cannot unilaterally change the conditions of the excise policy, the court was told.

Even otherwise, it has been imposed on the transaction by a retailer and the same has been imposed on the retailer irrespective of there being any further sale or not, the court was informed, adding that all taxes are included in the price fixed in the excise policy by the distillery.

The distillery, while calculating the price, has to pay to the government taxes like excise duty and VAT, which is the first point of sale being done to the wholesaler, the court was told. The petitioner even cited an example of Chandigarh administration where cess has been imposed, but is to be paid at the first point of sale (the wholesaler).

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In