Hearing adjourned in 3,000 cases as HC lawyers go on one-day strike in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:35 IST

Hearing in as many as 3,000 cases listed on Monday were adjourned at the Punjab and Haryana high court as lawyers went on a one-day strike to protest against the alleged attack on their counterparts at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Saturday.

Among important cases, a hearing on farmers’ suicides in Punjab and Haryana was also adjourned.

Virtually no work was done in the courts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including the district courts of Panchkula, Mohali and Chandigarh.

At least 1,680 cases were listed for hearing in the Mohali district court alone.

The strike call was given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) to express solidarity with the Delhi lawyers, with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) supporting it. BPCH currently has nearly one lakh members.

Hundreds of litigants coming from distant cities in Punjab and Haryana returned home disappointed.

“The protest remained peaceful in both the states and Chandigarh. Tomorrow we will resume work,” BPCH honorary secretary Suvir Sidhu said.

The president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Mohali, Manpreet Singh Chahal, said attacks on advocates, which had increased in recent times, would not be tolerated. Similar views were echoed by NK Nanda, president, District Bar Association, Chandigarh, and Parmod Bhardwaj, president, district bar association, Panchkula.

PHHCBA secretary Rohit Sud said the protest has been called off after the setting up of a probe panel by the Delhi high court. “We hope there will be a fair probe in the matter,” he said, adding that the work will be resumed on Tuesday.

A major scuffle broke out between policemen and lawyers, apparently over parking issue, at the Tis Hazari Court complex

on Saturday in which around 50 people were injured and several vehicles torched. Police allegedly opened fire as well.