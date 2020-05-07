Heckled by police, residents of southern Chandigarh sectors cry foul over movement curbs

chandigarh

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:09 IST

Residents living on the southern periphery of the city, including sectors 55 and 61, are annoyed by the apathy of the Chandigarh administration, alleging they are not being allowed to drive into the city even after curbs were lifted from Monday onward.

Speaking on this, Vinit Chauhan, president of Sector 61 resident welfare association (RWA), said, “We used to go to the city via the inner road of Sector 52, which has now been blocked. We have to go from YPS Chowk side which connects with Mohali, where policemen stop us saying we cannot use the road without a movement pass. The administration’s step-motherly treatment towards southern sectors is unwarranted.” He also said he had written to UT adviser Manoj Parida asking him to resolve this issue.

A resident of Sector 61, Colonel (retd) Jaspal Anand said the administration had turned a blind eye towards the southern sectors. “We had asked for the liquor vend here to be closed as this is a small sector and unruly people gather here. But the vendor’s licence was again renewed recently. Officials are not ready to listen to us.”

Residents of Sector 55 are also facing the same issue. An employee of Punjab National Bank who lives in Chandigarh housing board society here, on the condition of anonymity, said that bank employees living there had been facing trouble from Monday onward. “There are two entrances to the complex. The Chandigarh side was blocked while the other entrance opens towards Mohali, which didn’t allow us to go to Chandigarh. After we wrote to the UT adviser the barricades were removed and we finally went to office on Thursday,” the resident said.

Police officials said that all vehicles coming from the Mohali side passing through the roads from here are being checked, but those with residence proof were allowed to pass.