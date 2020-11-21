e-paper
Heritage furniture missing from Panjab University: Unidentified persons booked

The missing furniture includes 36 chairs from the sociology department’s seminar hall on the ground floor, 10 chairs from the second floor hall and two chairs from the superintendent’s office

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 08:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As per the records tabled in a meeting by the sociology department of PU, it has been revealed that the department had 82 heritage chairs dating back to 1961.
As per the records tabled in a meeting by the sociology department of PU, it has been revealed that the department had 82 heritage chairs dating back to 1961.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

After 48 heritage chairs were found missing from the sociology department of Panjab University (PU), the Chandigarh Police on Friday registered a case of theft against unidentified persons.

A complaint about the missing chairs was forwarded to the police on November 12 by the superintendent of the sociology department. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Sources in the police claim to have certain definitive leads in the case, adding that the accused would be arrested soon.

Sources in PU as well as the police said that the chairs had been found and PU officials were called for identification on Friday evening.

The missing furniture includes 36 chairs from the sociology department’s seminar hall on the ground floor, 10 chairs from the second floor hall and two chairs from the superintendent’s office.

Furniture dated back to 1961

As per the records tabled in the meeting on Friday by the sociology department of PU, it has been revealed that the department had 82 heritage chairs dating back to 1961.

A member of the committee said, “Now we have asked for the verification about how many of these chairs are still in the department and how many are missing.”

