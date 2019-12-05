e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

High court dismisses PIL by Chandigarh cop seeking fixation of 8-hr duty, offs for police

The Police Act of 1861 mandates that “every police officer shall for all purposes as mandated under law would be considered always to be on duty and can be deployed for duty in part of the general police district.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The high court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by a city-based cop, seeking directions to the Chandigarh Police and the police heads of Punjab and Haryana to ensure introduction of eight-hour shift pattern in all police stations, along with weekly-offs, to ensure efficient and people-friendly policing.

The cop, Jagjit Singh, who is a head constable, had demanded that the recommendations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, 2006, whereby weekly-offs and fixed duty hours were recommended, be implemented.

The Police Act of 1861 mandates that “every police officer shall for all purposes as mandated under law would be considered always to be on duty and can be deployed for duty in part of the general police district.”

He had argued that due to this, working hours stretch up to 12-16 hours without any offs for rest and recuperation. Apart from health, the gruelling and tedious work regime is also affecting the quality of police services. It was argued that an overworked police personnel will not able to perform to the best of his/her potential.

It was further argued that a Model Police Act was prepared by the Centre in 2012, according to which, the states were asked to take effective steps to ensure that average duty hours of a police officer does not exceed eight hours. However, no steps have been taken by the Chandigarh Police. Though a detailed order is awaited, the high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Rajiv Sharma was of the view that any decision on this had to be taken by police department. The PIL was moved on August 28.

top news
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News