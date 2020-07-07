Himachal CM lays foundation stones, inaugurates projects worth Rs 45 crore in Mandi

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:04 IST

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple development projects amounting to Rs 45 crore in Mandi’s Sundernagar constituency over video-conference on Tuesday.

The CM laid the foundation stone of the Sundernagar-Bina Road, which will be constructed for Rs 7.18 crore and the Horticulture Rest House at Harabag that will be built for Rs 2.85 crore.

Around Rs 4 crore has been allotted to additional accommodation at the PWD Rest House and Rs 22.24 crore for augmentation of the Lift Irrigation Scheme in Sundernagar. The scheme will benefit around 21,000 people in 11 wards.

Thakur inaugurated a 19.75m span bridge over Bella Khud that cost Rs 1.02 crore, the new building of the horticulture department that was built at a cost of Rs 1.04 crore and improvement and expansion of the Lift Drinking Water Scheme, Kalauhad, that cost Rs 3 crore. The scheme will benefit around 5,000 people.

Addressing the virtual rally, the CM said that development projects worth Rs 500 crore were being executed in Sundernagar’s Vidhan Sabha area. “These projects include Rs 200-crore schemes of the Jal Shakti department and Rs 100 crore projects of the PWD. An indoor stadium is also being constructed in Sundernagar. The stadium will cost Rs 12 crore. Work on the Rs 12-crore Mother Child Hospital building is also in progress.”

Thakur said all projects should be completed within a stipulated time period. He said the state government has opened an ITI at Nehri besides opening a PWD sub-division at Salapar in Kangoo. He said paucity of funds will not come in the way of development.