Himachal government in no hurry to open temple doors

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:33 IST

Though Himachal has opened its borders to tourists, the state government is not in favour of opening its temples, which have been closed since March due to the pandemic, just yet.

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said, “The state government is in no hurry to open temples. The shrines in Himachal draw hoards of devotees and as such maintaining social distancing will be a tough task.”

“The pious month of ‘sawana’ has begun but people are advised to pray at home. Only priests will be allowed to perform a daily puja at temples and entry of common people will remain barred,” he said.

“Temples will be opened once the situation prevailing due to Covid-19 is under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary language art and culture RD Dhiman said the government also consulted deputy commissioners of districts and they were against opening its doors.

The monsoon season sees increased religious activities in the form of fairs, festivals and pilgrimages.

Kullu district authorities have already cancelled the yatra to the 18, 000-feet high Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Nirmand area of Kullu district in the wake of Covid-19.

The yatra is held from July 15 to July 30 every year. Hundreds of pilgrims undertake the pilgrimage that involves a 32-km long tough trek, passing through dense forests, glaciers and deep gorges.

Similarly, Kinnaur district authorities have a Kinner Kailiash pilgrimage that is held from August 1 to 11 ever year.

Last year, the yatra was cancelled due to inclement weather. Doubts also hang over the Minjar fair and Manimahesh Yatra of Chamba district.

Minjar fair is held last week of July and ends in August while Manimhesh Yatra starts late in August and ends in September.