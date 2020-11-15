Himachal logs 11 fatalities

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:26 IST

Eleven more deaths were reported in the state on Sunday, while the death toll mounted to 435.

Three deaths have been reported in Kullu, two each in Shimla and Kangra, while one death each was reported in Sirmaur, Una, Chamba and Mandi districts.

Meanwhile, 383 people tested positive for Covid on Sunday even as 209 patients recovered. The state’s Covid tally stands at 29,713, of which 6,679 cases are active.Of the new cases, 122 have been reported in Lahaul-Spiti , 80 in Shimla, 74 in Kullu, 40 in Kangra, 18 in Solan, 16 in Mandi, 14 in Una, nine in Hamirpur, six in Bilaspur, three in Sirmaur and one in Chamba.

With 4,670 cases, Mandi is the worst-hit district, followed by Shimla with 4,310 cases. As many as 4,073 cases have been reported in Solan district till date, 3,882 in Kangra, 2,433 in Sirmaur, 2,431 in Kullu, 1,801 in Una, 1,637 in Bilaspur, 1,557 in Chamba, 1,543 in Hamirpur, 746 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 630 in Kinnaur.

Senior doctors must take 3 rounds of Covid wards: Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday reviewed the Covid situation in the state. He stressed on the need to improve contact tracing. the CM asked doctors to ensure all patients were treated properly, especially those with co-morbidities. He asked senior doctors to take at least three rounds of the Covid wards to instil confidence among patients. He added that proper protocol must be adopted for treatment of asymptotic patients

Himachal bans farewell, lunch, retirement parties in govt schools

In order to curb infections, schools and colleges of the state have been banned from holding farewell, lunch and retirement parties. The directorate of higher education has issued instructions in this regard to district officials and principals.

Director higher education Amarjeet Kumar Sharma said these programmes were in violation of SoPs.