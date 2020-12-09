e-paper
Chandigarh / Himachal logs 504 Covid infections, 14 fatalities

Himachal logs 504 Covid infections, 14 fatalities

There are 7,593 active cases in the state while 37,837 people have recovered.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
(Representative Image )
         

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 504 fresh Covid infections, taking the state’s tally to 46,201 while the death toll mounted to 743 as 14 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 115 were reported in Shimla, 110 in Mandi, 65 in Kangra, 59 in Kinnaur, 40 in Solan, 29 in Chamba, 21 each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, 17 in Bilaspur, 13 in Kullu, 12 in Una and two in Lahaul Spiti.

There are 7,593 active cases in the state while 37,837 people have recovered. As many as 808 recoveries were reported on Tuesday. The recovery rate has increased to 81%.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 8,643 cases, followed by Mandi at 7,593 and Kangra at 6,190 cases. Solan has recorded 5,517 cases, Kullu 3,911, Sirmaur 2,745, Bilaspur 2,383, Hamirpur 2,341, Una 2,321, Chamba 2,311, Lahaul-Spiti 1,136 and Kinnaur 1,110 cases.

.

