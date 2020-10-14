e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal minister Ram Lal Markanda tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal minister Ram Lal Markanda tests positive for Covid-19

The minister, who represents Lahaul-Spiti in the assembly, was on a visit to the tribal constituency ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel across the Rohtang Pass on October 3.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda being checked by Vidhan Sabha staff as he enters the assembly during the monsoon session in September.
Himachal Pradesh tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda being checked by Vidhan Sabha staff as he enters the assembly during the monsoon session in September. (HT file photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh information technology and tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda, 54, has tested positive for Covid-19. Markanda is in isolation at his official residence in Shimla.

The minister, who represents Lahaul-Spiti in the assembly, was on a visit to the tribal constituency ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel across the Rohtang Pass on October 3. Markanda returned to Shimla on Tuesday.

On reaching Shimla, he developed symptoms of coronavirus infection and underwent the test for Covid-19. “I had come across a corona positive person. I have tested positive and have isolated myself at the residence on the doctor’s advice,” he shared on social media.

Markanda is the second state minister who tested positive after attending the Atal Tunnel inauguration. He was part of public functions in his constituency after the inauguration.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. He had come in contact with Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, who despite having tested positive had received defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Thakur at the helipad in Manali on October 2.

State jal shakti minister Mahender Singh, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and power minister Sukhram Chaudhary have recovered from Covid-19.

top news
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths per million: Health ministry
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths per million: Health ministry
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
China accuses Taiwan of ‘infiltrating and damaging’ nation
China accuses Taiwan of ‘infiltrating and damaging’ nation
Army reveals Pak’s terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak ‘mission’
Army reveals Pak’s terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In