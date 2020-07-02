e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Police constable killed in road mishap in Shimla’s Rohru

Himachal Police constable killed in road mishap in Shimla’s Rohru

The constable lost control of his personal vehicle near Bhamnoli; his vehicle plunged into a gorge

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image)
         

A Himachal Police constable died in a road mishap in Rohru sub-division of Shimla district on Wednesday night.

The victim, Jai Singh, 36, is a resident of Rampur Bushahr. He joined the police force in 2006 and was posted as a constable at Rohru police station in 2008.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when he was on his way to his home after work. He lost control of his personal vehicle near Bhamnoli. The vehicle plunged into a gorge, killing him on the spot.

Singh’s body was recovered by the police and sent to Government Hospital, Rohru, for postmortem.

Rohru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Suniel Negi confirmed the report.

top news
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In