Himachal Police constable killed in road mishap in Shimla’s Rohru

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:58 IST

A Himachal Police constable died in a road mishap in Rohru sub-division of Shimla district on Wednesday night.

The victim, Jai Singh, 36, is a resident of Rampur Bushahr. He joined the police force in 2006 and was posted as a constable at Rohru police station in 2008.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when he was on his way to his home after work. He lost control of his personal vehicle near Bhamnoli. The vehicle plunged into a gorge, killing him on the spot.

Singh’s body was recovered by the police and sent to Government Hospital, Rohru, for postmortem.

Rohru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Suniel Negi confirmed the report.