Himachal’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 448 as three more test positive

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:55 IST

Himachal’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 448 as three more people, including a woman, tested positive for the deadly virus on Wednesday.

Two cases were reported from Sirmaur and one from Solan. Now, there are 186 active cases in the state.

Sirmaur deputy commissioner RK Pruthi said a 44-year-old woman, who works as an accountant at Kala Amb-based drug manufacturing unit at Orison Pharma International, was among the two new cases in the district. Eight people of the pharma unit, including its owner and his family, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The company has been sealed.

A 39-year-old man, who works at the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Delhi, also tested positive in the district. He had returned to the state on June 5 and was under institutional quarantine at Paonta Sahib.

Solan deputy commissioner KC Chaman said one case had been reported from Solan. “A 30-year-old man, who works as a pharmacist, has tested positive. The patient hails from Bihar and came to Roopnagar from Delhi in a train on June 2.”

He spent a night at the Roopnagar railway station and reached Nalagarh the next day. He was home quarantined till June 8 and was shifted to the isolation ward in Community Health Centre (CHC), Nalagarh, after complaining of fever.

186 ACTIVE CASES

So far, Himachal has recorded 445 cases, of which 245 have recovered while five, including three men and two women, have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 124 cases followed by Kangra with 115 cases. A total of 54 cases have been reported in Una, 34 in Solan, 32 in Chamba, 24 in Bilaspur, 22 in Mandi, 20 in Sirmaur 13 in Shimla, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

PANIC AS MAN DIES AT DHARAMSHALA HOSPITAL

Panic gripped Dharamshala Zonal Hospital after a man died here due to a serious illness. However, his Covid-19 test came out negative.

The 53-year-old had returned to Palampur from UP recently and was under home quarantine. He was shifted to a hospital on Tuesday where he passed away late at night.

“The patient had had multiple health problems and his coronavirus test came out negative,” said Dr GD Gupta, chief medical officer, Kangra.